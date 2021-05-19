BaseBows to honor seven seniors in final home series against UC San Diego

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors baseball team is gearing up for their final home series of the season against UC San Diego this weekend at Les Murakami Stadium.
With UCSD’s introduction into the Big West, this will be the first meeting ever between the two programs — a four game series at the “Les” for the final time this season.
The ‘Bows are coming off of a tough series loss to Cal State Northridge last weekend, where UH could not find a rhythm, en route to a four-game sweep.
This weekend series also marks the final homestand for seven seniors who helped mold the program into what it is today — Alex Baeza, Matt Campos, Dustin Demeter, Tyler Murray, Adam Fogel, Logan Pouelsen and Calvin Turchin will be honored on Senior day.
During the series, fans will be allowed in-person, with the State and City’s changes to guidelines on spectators at outdoor sports, UH is allowing a limited amount of in-person attendees to the games — no tickets are for sale and fans are limited to friends and family of team members.
The ‘Bows and the Tritons go head-to-head, starting Friday at 6:35 p.m. Hawaii time — all games will be televised on Spectrum Sports.
