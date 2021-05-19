After 8 months, Health Dept. to end statewide survey of mask usage in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After eight months, the state Department of Health is ending its survey of mask usage in Hawaii.
The DOH said it was the first in the nation to start such a survey.
About 200 volunteers — many of whom were University of Hawaii nursing students — had been observing people in outdoor areas. They noted not only who was and wasn’t wearing a mask, but also if they were wearing it correctly, meaning over the nose and mouth.
Results varied by week, but during the final week of testing through May 7, people wore masks correctly about 88% of the time statewide, while 7% were not wearing a mask and 5% were wearing them incorrectly.
Here’s the breakdown of the frequency of mask wearing across the counties:
- 94% on Oahu
- 92% on Hawaii County
- 74% on Kauai
- 91% on Maui County
So why is the Heath Department ending the program? One reason is the increasing vaccination efforts across the state. Another is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance on masks for fully vaccinated people.
The CDC said it would allow fully vaccinated people to go without a mask or social distancing both indoors or outdoors, except where it’s required by states. Hawaii has not yet lifted its mask mandate despite the new guidance.
Waikiki resident Daniel Tagawa said he agrees with the CDC’s new guidance.
“I feel like it’s up to the individual if they want to wear the mask, but if they have the vaccine, then more so they have that freedom to do so,” said Waikiki resident Daniel Tagawa. “For me, it was uncomfortable and I really had a hard time breathing, but it was mandatory so I kind of dealt with it.”
Jerome Osurman, of Hawaii Kai, said he will personally continue wearing a mask even if Hawaii decides to lift the mandate.
“It’s better safe than sorry, and when we’re talking about my life and the life of my family, why not wear a mask? Sometimes it may be uncomfortable, I sweat a lot, but you know, just throw it in the wash and wash it again,” Osurman said.
The final reason the DOH is ending the mask survey: a majority of volunteers were nursing students who were graduating or moving on in their careers.
