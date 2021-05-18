UH baseball to allow limited amount of in-person fans for final homestand of the season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the modifications to Oahu’s guidelines for spectator attendance at outdoor sporting events, UH athletics announced that they will allow a limited number of fans to attend Hawaii’s final home series against UC San Diego this weekend.
UH officials said that attendance will be limited to player family members and friends only as allowed by NCAA rules, along with scouts that have proper credentials — no tickets will be sold for the four-game series.
Vistors at Les Murakami Stadium must follow state and city guidelines including mask wearing and physical distancing at all times while at the game, refusal to adhere to the rules will result in removal from campus — all visitors must complete UH’s health screening survey on the LumiSight app.
A limited concession menu will be available, with outside food and drink prohibited — no alcohol will be sold or distributed.
Parking information and concession menu specifics will be released later in the week.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.