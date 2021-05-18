UH athletics unveils first renderings of retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department released the first renderings of the modified Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Tuesday — set to be the new home of Rainbow Warriors football for the next three seasons.
In the mock ups, Ching Field is set to be retrofitted with additional grandstands that will increase seating capacity from 3,500 to about 9,000 seats.
Along with the new seating, new press boxes will be installed and additional hospitality suites and aerial views.
UH Athletics fast-tracked the project back in December 2020 after the abrupt closure of Aloha Stadium — the ‘Bows home since 1975.
The project is estimated at costing $8.3 million, with the UH Foundation starting a fundraising campaign in April to offset the cost, along with The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation’s $1.5 million donation.
The Rainbow Warriors are set to christen the new and improved T.C. Ching Field on September 4th against Portland State, followed by five more home games in 2021 — UH has 7 scheduled home games in 2022 and 2023.
Additional information for season ticket holders will be sent out in the coming days.
