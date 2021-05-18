State crews scramble to save coral in Honolulu Harbor damaged by dredging equipment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aquatic conservation staff have taken emergency action to restore damaged coral at Honolulu Harbor.
At least 17,500 square yards of coral was damaged in early May when contractor Healy Tibbets was conducting dredging work. They allegedly dragged the dredging platform’s anchor and cable across coral colonies.
[Read the original report: State investigates after dredging work in Honolulu Harbor damages huge area of coral]
In response, divers with the DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources worked quickly to assess the damage, and find coral specimens that could either be reattached or brought to a coral nursery.
The DLNR said Monday they were focused on recovering as many living coral species as possible.
“We selectively collected broken pieces 7 to 14 inches in size. Larger corals were prioritized for reattachment at the site,” coral nursery Director David Gulko said.
Fragments less than 7 inches that were collected were deemed to be rare Hawaiian species.
During the emergency restoration, staff also photographed and documented the pieces.
The DLNR says staff are still deciding whether collected specimens will be fast-grown in the nursery into larger corals for later out-planting or returned to the site after the emergency restoration is completed.
