Police: Hours before allegedly setting man on fire, suspect vowed to ‘make that guy pay’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have charged a Honolulu man with attempted murder for allegedly setting an acquaintance on fire last week while he slept in Downtown Honolulu.
The horrific attack left the victim critically injured.
Authorities identified the suspect as William Woods. In court documents, police said they found accelerant ― which was used in the crime ― in Woods’ vehicle.
Woods is being held without bail and is due in court next Monday.
The attack happened on the morning of May 12 while the victim slept in front of the See Dai Doo Building on Pali Highway.
The night before, Woods had called the police to report that the victim had “inappropriately touched” a mutual friend. She subsequently told both Woods and the victim to leave her apartment.
Both men did and Woods then sent several texts to the woman, police said, vowing revenge.
“I promised you I would ride for you and that if anybody put their hands on you that they would have to pay,” Woods said, in a text to the woman, according to court documents.
“I will make that guy pay in blood.”
Just hours after those texts were sent, the suspect allegedly poured accelerant over the victim as he slept and lit him on fire. Woods fled the scene and was later picked up.
He denied setting the victim on fire, but police said they found accelerant in his vehicle along with the clothes the suspect was seen wearing in surveillance video.
Court documents say the victim remains hospitalized in critical condition with serious burns to his face, mouth, head, neck, right arm and both eyes.
