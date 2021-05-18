Police believe speed was a factor in deadly motorcycle accident in Nanakuli

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Nanakuli on Monday.
Honolulu police said the accident happened at around 10 a.m. when the male motorcyclist tried to overtake vehicles on Hakimo Road. Police said that’s when he slammed into a car that was turning onto Kuualoha Road.
Officials said the collision caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the motorcycle and onto the road.
Police said the man was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the sedan was not injured.
HPD said it believes speed was a factor in the collision. Officials said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.
The motorcyclist has not been officially identified.
This is the 21st fatality of the year as compared to 15 at this time last year.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.