NOAA to release its outlook for the 2021 Central Pacific hurricane season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA will release its outlook for the 2021 Central Pacific hurricane season on Wednesday.
The outlook is meant at giving residents an idea of how busy the hurricane season will be.
The season in the Central Pacific runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Last year, forecasters predicted a “near to below” normal hurricane season, with two to six tropical cyclones. By the end of the season, two named tropical cyclones had ventured into Hawaii waters.
But one of those ― Hurricane Douglas ― had the state on edge in July.
It grew into a powerful Category 4 hurricane over the open ocean and forecast models had it passing right over the state. It eventually missed the islands by just a few dozen miles.
And despite not making landfall, Douglas still made its way into the record books, becoming the closest hurricane to pass Oahu to the north since official record keeping began in the 1950s.
Forecasters say the episode underscores a point they try to make every year: It only takes one.
“We always want people to be prepared, throughout hurricane season and even throughout the rest of the year,” said John Bravendar, of the National Weather Service, at the end of last hurricane season.
“Make sure you have supplies on hand, make sure you have a plan of what you’re gonna do in case a natural disaster happens.”
