Majority of COVID cases in Hawaii are result of ‘variants of concern’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 70% of COVID cases sampled in Hawaii are “variants of concern,” according to new state Health Department data through last month.
The most common mutation, making up more than half of cases, is the California variant.
Some 8% are the UK variant, while 2% are the so-called South African variant.
“Variants of concern” are defined as mutations that are known to be more easily transmitted and can cause more severe disease.
Meanwhile, Maui is seeing more cases of the Brazilian variant. Maui’s Department of Health office says it’s popping up more frequently in lab tests.
It’s believed to be more transmissible than the California mutation.
However, scientists say the COVID vaccines are effective against variants.
