Kaiser’s Kaile Halvorsen and Santa Clara crowned 2021 NCAA soccer National Champions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has another National Champion — Kaiser graduate Kaile Halvorsen and Santa Clara University were crowned the 2021 NCAA women’s soccer National Champions Monday night.
“Honestly I still cant believe it,” Halvorsen told Hawaii News Now Sports Reporter Kyle Chinen. “Like everything is super surreal and its definitely something every soccer player dreams of.”
Halvorsen and the SCU Broncos took down the top-seeded Florida State Seminoles to take home their second National title in school history.
Entering the tourney as the No. 11 seed, the Junior Forward and her team felt like underdogs, using that as fuel to take them to the top.
“Going against like these power five schools and these huge huge athletic schools,” Halvorsen said. “Everyone just kind of assumes that we would just roll over, but coming out strong has definitely put more credit back into the Santa Clara name and proves that just because you aren’t seen as great as these other schools or your seeding isn’t as good, doesn’t mean you cant take it all.”
A 2018 graduate of Kaiser High School, Halvorsen was a very decorated player during her time with the Cougars — named the Gatorade State Player of the Year as a senior — she can now add National Champion to her resume, an accomplishment made sweeter knowing she represented the 808.
“It feels, I’m super prideful and it like means a lot to me that all of these people can relate to me I guess and I can show that Hawaii can produce players that can win a national championship and I’m just yeah,” Halvorsen said. “I’m overwhelmed with pride.”
Halvorsen and the Broncos returned to school today to continue the celebration, before shifting focus to defending their title as majority of this years squad is returning next year to try and run it back.
