Officers properly handled ex-Maui police chief’s hit-and-run case, investigation finds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Commission has completed its investigation into last year’s hit-and-run incident involving Maui’s former police chief.
The incident happened on Nov. 7, 2020 in the Queen Kaahumanu Center parking lot.
Security video show then-Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu reversing into a parked motorcycle, looking back, then leaving.
Faaumu was never cited. MPD said that’s because it happened on private property.
The Honolulu Police Commission was asked to conduct an independent investigation into the chief’s conduct and find out whether or not Maui police handled it properly.
Faaumu told investigators “he did not see anything behind him” … “or feel a bump.”
The investigator found it was a civil matter, not criminal, because it happened on private property, Faaumu was driving his own truck, and because damages were less than $3,000.
In November, the owner of the motorcycle, who is a security guard at the mall, said all he wanted was an apology and for the chief pay for the damage to his bike.
“In the video it clearly shows that he’s in the wrong. He also shows no signs of wanting to step out of the vehicle, leave his information and all of that,” Rodel Jose said back in November. “Honestly just want is him to just come forward and admit that he was in the wrong and to just do the right thing.”
Hawaii News Now could not reach Jose for comment on Monday.
The Maui Police Commission will determine on Wednesday if Faaumu will be in “good standing” in his retirement.
