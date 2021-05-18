HPD urges vigilance after a woman is robbed at knifepoint in a busy Moiliili parking lot

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are warning the public to be vigilant after a woman was robbed at knifepoint in a busy Moiliili parking lot.
It’s the latest in a string of violent crimes across the island.
The incident happened about 7:30 a.m. Monday outside the Long’s Drugs on South King Street.
Police say a 34-year-old woman was in the driver’s seat of her car with the window down when a man walked up from behind and asked for a dollar. When she turned to grab some cash, police said, the man pulled a knife, snatched all of her money and a bag of prescription drugs.
People who frequent the area said that lately lawless behavior seems constant.
“It’s kind of scary sometimes,” said Ken Hong. “Robberies, crimes, random shootings. I’m not surprised anymore.”
According to HPD crime mapping statistics, it’s the second robbery outside the business in less than a week.
Islandwide, Honolulu police responded to 69 robberies between April 17 and May 17. Sixty-one robberies were reported on Oahu in the month prior to that.
“These people are looking around seeing who makes an easy target,” said police Sgt. Chris Kim.
Kim is urging the public to be vigilant, especially if you’re walking alone or if you’re parked and sitting in a lot or parking structure.
“We highly recommend you don’t engage in conversations with people while you’re sitting in your vehicle with someone you don’t know,” said Kim.
“Roll up your windows, lock your doors. Get out of there.”
