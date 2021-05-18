Honolulu prosecutor gives timeline on investigations into deadly police shootings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Office continues its independent investigations into two recent deadly police shootings.
In a news release Monday, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said he would announce his decision on whether the shootings were justified within the next two months.
Officers fatally shot Iremamber Sykap last month after they said the 16-year-old drove at them with a stolen vehicle following a violent crime spree.
Police said they also shot 29-year-old Lindani Myeni in Nuuanu when he attacked officers responding to a burglary call.
Alm said if his office finds that the shooting is justified, he will hold a press conference to explain the legal reasoning and will release evidence in the case. But if the office finds the shooting is unjustified, an indictment will be secured.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.