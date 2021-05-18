Fully vaccinated DoD employees no longer required to wear face masks at facilities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Face masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated workers at Department of Defense facilities in Hawaii, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command announced Monday.
They updated their mask policy to be in alignment with DoD guidance, however it goes against the state’s mask mandate, which remains in place. State rules requires everyone to wear a mask indoors, and in outdoor settings when social distancing can’t be maintained, regardless of vaccination status.
Officials said non-vaccinated employees must continue mask use, and everyone must adhere to state rules when not on DoD property.
“We respect our strong relationship and close cooperation with the State of Hawaii throughout this pandemic,” a U.S. Army spokesperson said in a news release. “The DoD is committed to the health and safety of our personnel, family members, and the local community. We will continue to take prudent measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and will vigorously assess our COVID policies to ensure we are protecting our personnel, the local community, and maintaining our readiness.”
