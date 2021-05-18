Ewa Beach couple indicted for allegedly defrauding the IRS over $225K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A husband and wife from Hawaii has been indicted in a tax fraud scheme involving over $225,000.
Federal prosecutors allege that between 2015 and 2021, Michael and Brigida Chock of Ewa Beach, along with the help of an unnamed co-conspirator, prepared and filed false tax forms and reported bogus withholdings.
They were able to obtain $225,327 in returns, and when the IRS began collection activity, the Chocks allegedly laundered the money through various bank transactions.
The defendants were arraigned in federal court Tuesday. Both were charged with conspiring to defraud the United States and filing a false tax return, while Michael also faces five additional counts of money laundering.
If convicted, prosecutors say Michael faces up to 10 years for each money laundering count. Filing a false tax return carries a possibility of up to three years, and defrauding the U.S. has a max sentence of five years.
They are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
