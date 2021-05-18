Drive-by event to honor Hawaiian music icon Willie K on 1-year anniversary of death

LAHAINA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A celebration of life for Hawaiian music icon Willie K will be held on Maui on Tuesday.
It’s been exactly one year since his death.
His loved ones are organizing a drive-by celebration to honor Willie K from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. at Wahikuli Wayside State Park.
William Awihilima Kahaiali’i, known simply as Willie K or Uncle Willie, died May 18, 2020 after enduring a lengthy battle with lung cancer.
The singer, guitarist and all-around eclectic musician won 19 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards during his expansive music career.
Some of his honors included several album of the year awards, Male Vocalist of the Year in 1992 and 2010, and Most Promising Artist. Several albums he partnered with Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom on also secured their place in the Hoku Awards hall of fame.
Some of his hit songs included “You Ku’uipo,” “Katchi Katchi Music Makawao,” and many more.
Willie was born on Maui, where he learned many styles of music at an early age, but he has long insisted that blues has been his first love.
He was 59 years old.
