Council to discuss proposal that would allow Ocean Safety to stand as its own department

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City Council will take up a proposal Wednesday aimed at granting more autonomy to Honolulu Ocean Safety, allowing it to operate as its own entity.
“I think this is a good way for everybody to have a seat at the table,” especially in terms of budgeting priorities, said council member Heidi Tsuneyoshi, who drafted the proposal.
Currently, Ocean Safety and its roughly 250 personnel are part of the city’s Emergency Services Department. They formerly fell under the jurisdiction of Parks and Recreation.
Some lifeguards say the resolution, if approved, would improve efficiency and allow the department to have its own facilities.
“What we have always strived for is to be standalone, to be our own department, " said Bryan Phillips, ocean safety lifeguard and member of the North Shore Lifeguard Association.
“To be able to have focused budget requests, focused discussions on facilities, focused discussions on anything ocean related and lifeguard related.”
Tsuneyoshi said a standalone Ocean Safety would not have a significant impact on the division’s budget, which is currently $17 million.
“Within Ocean Safety, there’s a chief already in position, so it’s really just pulling out a department that really, organizationally-wise, has everything in place to be their own department,” said Tsuneyoshi, who chairs the council’s Public Safety committee.
Jim Ireland, the recently-appointed director of city Emergency Service, is willing to take a closer look at the idea.
“My responsibility right now is both Ocean Safety and Emergency Medical Services and I don’t like to think that my perspective is diluted because there’s two different divisions with different missions because they are all lifesavers and all serve the public good,” he said.
“But I definitely think that it’s something that I’d like to look at and learn about more.”
The Public Safety committee will discuss the resolution Wednesday. Testimony can be submitted on the City Council’s website.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.