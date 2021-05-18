Breezy winds to hold through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue through the week, although a weakening trend is expected. Showers will favor windward and mountain areas with brief rainfall over leeward locations. More humid conditions and an uptick in rainfall is possible this weekend.
Slightly higher surf is expected along exposed north and west facing shores through the middle of the week as a couple of late season small north to west swells pass around the island chain. The first swell is more due northwest and will peak overnight surf. A secondary more west northwest small swell arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. The next south swell is due early next week.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.