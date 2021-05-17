UH to require COVID-19 vaccine for all students who want to be on campus in fall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is now requiring all students who want to be on campus in the fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The vaccine requirement will take effect once the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines receive full authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — not just the emergency use authorization. That’s expected to happen this summer.
The university made the announcement on Monday.
“It is clear that a vaccinated campus is a safer campus for everyone, and a fully vaccinated student community enables the best opportunity for a healthy return to high-quality face-to-face teaching, learning and research,” UH President David Lassner said, in a statement.
The COVID-19 vaccination will be added to the UH student health clearance requirements. Students are already required to get shots for Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), tetanus and other diseases.
Students will be able to request exemptions for health or religious reasons.
This requirement applies to students who want to be on any of the UH campuses. Unvaccinated students are still allowed to enroll in online courses.
Roughly 18,025 students — both undergraduate and graduate — are currently enrolled at UH.
The university said it would also be holding discussions with unions that represent UH employees about possible vaccination requirements.
