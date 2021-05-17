Tributes
UH says it will ‘not enforce’ COVID vaccine mandate for students to attend class this fall

University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Hawaii at Manoa(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:39 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii says it “will not enforce” its COVID vaccine mandate in order for students to attend in-person class this fall.

The reason: Because the vaccines still only have emergency and not full approval by the FDA.

“When we announced that all students would be required to be vaccinated to participate on campus, it was with the condition, and frankly the expectation, that at least one vaccine would be fully approved by the FDA by the fall semester,” said UH President David Lassner, in a news release.

“The FDA has not completed the full approval process, so the student vaccine mandate ... enforcement will be limited to students residing on campus not to attending classes in person.”

Vaccination may also be required for students attending particular activities, officials said. Lassner said the vaccine mandate could be enforced for students to attend classes in spring 2022.

In making the announcement, UH also said surveys show a high rate of vaccination among students and employees.

