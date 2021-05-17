HIEMA, city conduct siren testing in Mililani and North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the city are conducting siren testing Monday and Tuesday on Oahu.
The testing locations and times are:
- Mililani Town: Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mililani Mauka: Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Upper Pupukea: Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the testing period, residents may hear sirens sound for 30-second to 3-minute intervals.
Testing will also include short blasts.
The sirenssirens are part of the state’s Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. Sirens are being upgraded and new sirens installed at various locations under this program statewide.
