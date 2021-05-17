Retired business owner elected as new Hawaii GOP chairperson

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii GOP is under new leadership after delegates selected a new chairperson over the weekend.
Members elected Signe Godfrey to the role of chairperson during their virtual state convention on Saturday.
Godfrey is a retired business owner and says she wants to run the part as a businesses, recruiting skilled and talented individuals for open roles.
She replaces Shirlene Ostrov who resigned in February following a chain of controversial tweets sent by another former GOP official supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory.
The GOP says they are building off of momentum from new interest in the Republican party in Hawaii, which is a Democratic-heavy state. They said more than 500 delegates participated in statewide convention, which is the most seen in the last 20 years.
“This is an exciting time. We are seeing new Republicans self-identify and join the Republican Party. There is a great opportunity to keep this momentum going and continue growing the party here in Hawaii,” Chair Godfrey said.
The party also selected an entirely new executive committee. The members come from diverse ethnic backgrounds. They include:
- Vice Chair of Coordinated Campaigns: Lynn Finnegan
- Vice Chair of Candidate Recruitment & Training: Diamond Garcia
- Vice Chair of Communications: Tiana Elisara
- Vice Chair of Coalitions: Henry Vincent III
- Vice Chair of Community Service: Jeff Coakley
- Treasurer: Steve Holck
- Secretary: Mele Songsong
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.