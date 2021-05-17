North Kohala home destroyed by fire; damage totaled at $400,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island family is picking up the pieces of their home following a devastating fire Sunday afternoon.
Flames destroyed a home along Maulili Road in North Kohala around 2:30 p.m.
The fire department says flames spread quickly through the home which eventually collapsed. Two people were inside when the fire ignited, but luckily, no one was hurt.
Damage was tallied at $400,000.
The American Red Cross is aiding the displaced family of five. Loved ones say they lost all of their family mementos and personal belongings.
A GoFundMe account has been started to help with expenses. Click here for details. Donations as of Monday have surpassed $8,500.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.