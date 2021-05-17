Many Las Vegas casinos drop mask mandates for fully vaccinated people

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many casinos in Las Vegas are moving to 100% capacity and dropping their mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, following new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
The state of Nevada followed the CDC’s new guidance from last week, saying masks are not required outdoors and for most indoor locations for fully vaccinated people.
Businesses, however, can still make face coverings mandatory. In Las Vegas, some casinos won’t require masks for vaccinated people.
Local media reports the following changes to mask policies at hotels and casinos on Hawaii’s ninth island:
Boyd Gaming Hotels and Casinos — including California Hotel Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel and more — says fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks, but non-vaccinated people still need to wear a face covering.
All MGM resorts — including MGM Grand, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, Luxor, Excalibur, Aria, New York-New York, The Mirage and others — won’t ask guests for proof of their vaccination status. Employees, though, still need to wear masks for now, even if they’re fully vaccinated.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. — which operates The Venetian and Palazzo — said it will not require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks “in most areas” of the property. Employees are still required to wear a company-issued face mask while on property.
Caesars, which also operates several casinos, won’t require fully vaccinated guests or employees to wear masks. Those who have not been vaccinated still have to wear a face covering.
These properties include Caesars Palace, Rio, Flamingo, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood and Harrah’s Las Vegas, among others.
Similar policies apply at Wynn Resorts, the Cosmopolitan and Treasure Island.
