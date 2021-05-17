Honolulu Theatre for Youth TV series, ‘The HI Way,’ nominated for 6 regional Emmy Awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Theatre for Youth television series “The HI Way” has been nominated for six regional Emmy Awards.
The show is produced with partners Hawaii News Now and NMG Network, and was part of the organization’s shift to digital production during the pandemic.
“The HI Way” explores a host of themes, including diversity, environmental stewardship and the meaning of aloha.
Episodes nominated for awards include “Pono,” “Respect,” “Racism,” and “Da Holidays.”
“HTY’s shift to digital production would not have been possible without the incredible support we received from our community partners,” said Becky Dunning, the nonprofit’s managing director.
“The government and Foundation grantors who allowed us to revise the way we were delivering content, the corporate sponsors both new and old and the individuals from our community who recognized the importance of keeping Hawaii children engaged and excited about learning during the pandemic, all made our work possible.”
New Season 3 episodes of “The HI Way” are being aired now on Hawaii News Now. For a full listing of upcoming episodes, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.