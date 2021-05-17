Hawaii reports 83 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 83 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 33,834.
There were no additional deaths. The death toll from the virus on Oahu stands at 492.
Of the new cases, 62 were on Oahu, eight on Maui and seven on the Big Island. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,120 cases in the last 14 days.
So far, the state said has administered 1,398,499 vaccine doses. Some 45% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,890 total cases
- 1,853 required hospitalization
- 875 cases in the last 14 days
- 380 deaths
- 2,764 total cases
- 121 required hospitalization
- 57 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 307 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 31 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 3,575 total cases
- 232 required hospitalization
- 147 cases in the last 14 days
- 54 deaths
- 112 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 46 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 9 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,140 total cases
- 10 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
