Oahu parents now allowed to watch their children’s games from the sidelines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spectators ― including cheering parents ― are once again allowed to watch permitted sporting events from the sidelines after the governor approved the request from Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
It’s another indication that life is slowly inching back to a pre-pandemic normal.
The change immediately went into effect Monday.
“Outdoor sports have been operating for two incubation periods and I do not believe there are any cases tied to these activities. Now that the participants have been allowed to return to play, and done so safely, the logical next step is to allow for spectators,” Blangiardi said.
“I truly believe allowing spectators at outdoor organized sporting events is safe and I thank Governor Ige for approving our request to allow families back on the sidelines to watch their loved ones play,” Blangiardi added.
[Read a previous report: Stuck in their cars, soccer parents call on city to allow them to watch play from field]
Spectators will be allowed closer to the field however they must follow the mask mandate, and groups are still limited to 10 people.
The rules also prohibit prolonged socializing and potlucks in the field area before and after scheduled sporting events.
“I know how important this step is to young athletes, parents, as well as their families and friends,” said Gov. David Ige. “We believe people know what the rules are and will follow them to keep their loved ones safe, allowing us to resume these types of long-awaited activities.”
Meanwhile officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus.
“Hawaii is in the top five nationally in terms of COVID vaccination numbers, but I know we can do even better, especially with vaccinations now available for young people 12 years and older. The more people who get vaccinated, the sooner we can ease more restrictions,” said Blangiardi.
This story may be updated.
