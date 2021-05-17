Forecast: Firm trade winds to hold through the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the state will keep moderate trade winds in place through the work week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas along with the occasional leeward spillover.
An increase in deep moisture may bring more humid conditions and an increase in rain chances to the islands next weekend. This should lead to an increase in rainfall chances and humidity levels across the state, although details on any potential for more significant rainfall amounts remain unclear at the moment.
Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores will trend up this week due to a couple of small, late-season, northwest swells arriving and moving through. The first one should fill in and peak Monday, then fade by midweek. The second one should fill in Wednesday and ease Thursday into Friday.
Surf along south-facing shores will continue to lower Monday with very little expected through the remainder of the week.
For the long range, another decent, long-period southerly pulse will be possible through the last week of the month.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough due to the strong trades in place. A slight downward trend will be possible by next weekend.
