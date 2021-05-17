Firm trade winds to hold through the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the state will keep moderate trade winds in place through the work week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas along with the occasional leeward spillover. An increase in deep moisture may bring more humid conditions and an increase in rain chances to the islands next weekend.This should lead to an increase in rainfall chances and humidity levels across the state, although details on any potential for more significant rainfall amounts remain unclear at the moment.