Episode 8: Stress and Coping with Dr. Stern

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kanoe Gibson “connects the dots” on “Stress and Coping” with Dr. Jeffrey D. Stern. What is stress? What does it do to our mind and body? Do the effects of stress change as we age? Dr. Stern explains what “stress” is, and how we can navigate through it, using simple and healthy stress management routines.
