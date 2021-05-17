Episode 8: Stress and Coping with Dr. Stern

Episode 8: Stress and Coping with Dr. Stern
UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | May 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM HST - Updated May 17 at 11:57 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kanoe Gibson “connects the dots” on “Stress and Coping” with Dr. Jeffrey D. Stern. What is stress? What does it do to our mind and body? Do the effects of stress change as we age? Dr. Stern explains what “stress” is, and how we can navigate through it, using simple and healthy stress management routines.

Remember to subscribe to ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes, click here to visit ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.