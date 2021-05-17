DOE announces return to full campus, in-person learning for upcoming school year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public school students across Hawaii can anticipate returning to campuses for full, in-person learning when the 2021-2022 school year begins in the fall, the Department of Education announced in a letter to parents Monday.
Outgoing DOE Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said with vaccines available to kids 12 and older, along with ongoing safety practices in place, “all HIDOE schools will be fully open for daily, in-person learning” starting Aug. 3. This includes co-curricular and extracurricular activities like clubs, band and athletics.
Kishimoto acknowledged that since June 2020, there have been more than 800 cases of COVID-19 tied to the school system, but said there has been no transmission of the virus directly within any DOE facilities.
She added that the health and safety of students and staffs is top priority.
“All of our high schools have been paired with health care providers to offer vaccinations to interested students and families, and we are now focusing on our middle school campuses,” Kishimoto said in the letter. “Additionally the Department is finalizing plans for weekly COVID testing at select pilot schools to further contain spread in our school communities.”
Read the full letter below:
This brings an end to distance learning for thousands of Hawaii families who have been vocal in expressing their displeasure with blended learning models in recent months.
[Read a previous report: After a ‘lost year’ for many students, educators and advocates scramble to get them help]
Monday’s announcement is the first time the DOE has announced a start date for all students to return to in-person learning.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.