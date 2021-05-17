COVID outbreak in Dept. of Public Safety’s training section swells to 20 cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health and public safety officials are continually tracking an outbreak of COVID cases tied to the Training and Staff Development (TSD) section.
The Department of Public Safety said on Monday that six more employees assigned to TSD tested positive. That brings the total number of confirmed cases among TSD employees to 20.
Public Safety officials added that one of the employees is in the hospital.
Officials added that DOH gave TSD clearance to resume the Adult Corrections Recruit Class on Monday for four recruits. 35 other corrections students remain on quarantine status.
“We can confirm that all TSD training staff and the four corrections recruits chose to get vaccinated and are not infected, so it appears the vaccine has been effective. The Department of Public Safety continues to encourage all staff to voluntarily receive the COVID vaccination,” said PSD Director Max Otani.
DOH and PSD continues to work together on the outbreak.
In unrelated cases, Public Safety officials provided these updates for facilities around the state:
- OCCC reports two new inmate intakes tested positive. They were already in intake quarantine.
- 1 new intake at Halawa, positive and remains in quarantine.
- Kauai Community Correctional Center reports 1 previously positive employee has recovered and been cleared to work.
For more information on PSD's planning and response to COVID-19, click here.
