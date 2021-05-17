Campbell’s Jocelyn Alo and Oklahoma earn No. 1 seed in 2021 NCAA softball tournament

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NCAA announced their bracket for the 2021 Division I softball tournament on Sunday, with the Oklahoma Sooners taking the No. 1 seed in the tourney.
Leading the charge for the Sooners is Campbell graduate Jocelyn Alo, who helped the Red and White to a 45-2 regular season record and the top seeding set to face Morgan State in the Norman Regional on May 21st on ESPN 3 — Oklahoma the host school for the Norman Region.
The former saber has been a hot bat for the Sooners, just 14 home runs away from Laura Chamberlain’s 95 career homers — an NCAA record.
Alo also joins two other local players in the tourney looking to compete for a National Championship.
Former Campbell saber — Alo’s former teammate — Alesia Ranches is a sophomore utility player for the Iowa State Cyclones, set to go head-to-head with Northern Iowa in the Columbia Regional on May 21st on ESPN 3.
The Big Island’s Taylor Sullivan is a redshirt sophomore catcher for UCLA, who are set to face Long Beach State — the lone representative of the Big West Conference — in the Los Angeles Regional on May 21st on ESPN U.
The Rainbow Wahine softball team was not eligible for consideration into the 2021 Tournament.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.