Cause of overnight brush fire in Maili under investigation, HFD says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire lit up a Maili hillside overnight prompting a multiple-unit response from the Honolulu Fire Department.
HFD said they received the call shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Eleven units staffed with 33 personnel responded to the fire near Kaukama Road and Kulauku Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene around 12:40, they reported the fire was burning brush and growing halfway up the hillside.
Firefighters were aided by rain in battling the flames. They were able to contain the fire to two acres.
As of 6:30 a.m., HFD said it was 95% contained with no hot spots were visible by 8:30 a.m.
Despite its close proximity to an neighborhood, no homes or buildings were threatened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
