West Oahu shooting leaves 2 men seriously injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS personnel treated two men for apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
EMS said a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both seriously injured in the shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m.
Crews were called out to a location along Hakimo Road in Nanakuli.
Details provided by HPD surrounding the shooting were limited, however investigators have classified it as a second-degree attempted murder case.
Both men are likely to survive their injuries, officials said.
At last check, no arrests have been made.
