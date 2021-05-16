Rainbow Warriors baseball gets swept by Cal State Northridge on the road

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team continues their struggles on the road, falling to Cal State Northridge this weekend — getting swept for the second time this season.
The rough weekend started on Friday, falling to CSUN 9-1 to open the series, Friday starter Aaron Davenport took the loss for UH on the mound — giving up 11 hits, five runs and two walks while striking out 9 before being taken out for Jake Hymel in the 7th inning.
The Matadors did not let up in Saturday’s doubleheader, downing the ‘Bows 12-0 in game one that had to be stopped in the 7th inning via mercy rule — Pearl City’s Cade Halemanu gave up eight hits and 10 runs in the devastating loss.
The second game in the rubber match was more competitive, however UH still couldn’t keep up with CSUN, losing 4-3 to wrap up Saturday play. UH actually took the lead in the second inning thanks to Konnor Palmeira’s 3-run home run, but the ‘Bows bats went silent after that — pitcher Austin Teixeira took the loss after allowing four hits, four runs and five walks in three innings.
Hawaii would ultimately fall in Sunday’s finale to get swept by the Matadors on the road, falling by a final score of 6-4. Hawaii only scored four runs, despite getting 10 hits thanks to homers from Adam Fogel and Jacob Igawa — Sunday starter Logan Pouelsen got the loss on the mound after surrendering seven hits and five runs with two walks and five strikeouts.
The BaseBows return to the Les for their final home series of the season, a four-game series against UC San Diego — first game set for Friday at 6:35 p.m. Hawaii time at Les Murakami Stadium.
