Rainbow Warriors baseball gets swept by Cal State Northridge on the road

The second game in the rubber match was more competitive, however UH still couldn’t keep up with CSUN, losing 4-3 to wrap up Saturday play. UH actually took the lead in the second inning thanks to Konnor Palmeira’s 3-run home run, but the ‘Bows bats went silent after that — pitcher Austin Teixeira took the loss after allowing four hits, four runs and five walks in three innings.