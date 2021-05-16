Maui beach reopens following shark bite that injured a man while kite foiling

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery following a reported shark bite off a Maui coast.
Maui County officials said the man fell off his kite foil around 4:45 p.m. Saturday about 400 yards off Kanaha Beach Park. Officials said that’s when he was bit by a shark in the upper leg as he was trying to get back onto his board.
Officials said the man suffered 2 to 3 inch lacerations but he was able to make it back to shore on his own.
He declined medical treatment once on shore.
It was estimated that the shark was between 5 to 8 feet long. Officials closed the beach, but it reopened Sunday.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.