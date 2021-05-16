HNN to premiere final ‘Climate for Change’ documentary on food system vulnerabilities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now will premiere the final documentary in its “Climate for Change” series Monday night, with a focus on the vulnerabilities of Hawaii’s food system.
The two-hour special, entitled “Ketchup and M&M’s,” explores how the pandemic exposed Hawaii’s food insecurity concerns and the consequences of a system that requires almost all the state’s food to be shipped in. It also highlights how climate change stands to worsen the situation and profiles community leaders and organizations sounding the alarms — and looking to make wholesale changes.
The documentary was by produced by Anthony Aalto and Green Island Films.
Its message: Fixing food systems is a solution and convergence point for action on climate, environment, poverty, development, disparities, public health and equity and is essential to fulfilling the state’s commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan.
The HNN-produced documentary will air Monday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on K5. It will also be available to stream across HNN’s digital platforms.
With a long list of community partners, HNN embarked on its “Climate for Change” series more than a year ago with the goal of spotlighting the unique challenges Hawaii faces from climate change.
The series also sought to explore solutions, from sustainable farming to a project to plant millions of trees in the coming decade.
For more stories in the series and to watch the first two “Climate for Change” documentaries, click here.
The series was made possible by these corporate sponsors:
- Bank of Hawaii
- DTRIC Insurance Company
- Hawaii Dental Service
- Y. Hata & Co.
- Harold Castle Foundation
- PAR Hawaii
- The Queen’s Health Systems
- Hawaii Gas
- Kamehameha Schools
- First Insurance Company of Hawaii
- Stanford Carr Development
- Hawaiian Airlines
- Hawaiian Telcom
- KTA Super Stores
- Hawaiian Electric Company
- Maui Ocean Center
- Alexander & Baldwin
- American Savings Bank
- Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.