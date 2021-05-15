Wahine water polo falls to UCLA in NCAA National Tournament quarterfinal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite taking an early lead, the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine water polo team fell to UCLA, 12-7 in Friday’s quarterfinal match at the NCAA National Tournament.
Entering the tourney as the NO. 6 seed, UH took on No. 3 seed and host school UCLA, taking an early 2-0 lead thanks to UH’s Lot Stertefeld, eventually ending the period with a 2-1 score.
Stretefeld continued her hot hand by completing the hat trick, however the Bruins would come alive offensively to take the lead after a 3-0 run.
UCLA kept racking up the points in the third period, adding four more goals, compared to Hawaii’s one point from Emma Van Rossum.
The ‘Bows would try to mount the comeback in the fourth, cutting their deficit to just three goals, however their efforts would fall short and UCLA would win the match to advance by a final score of 12-7.
The Wahine’s 11-game win streak comes to a close, but Hawaii does wrap up the 2021 season as back-to-back Big West Conference Champions.
