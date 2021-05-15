Man dies from injuries following 2-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roads are closed in both directions on Highway 11 following a deadly car crash on Hawaii Island on Saturday.
The crash happened near 86 MM, Milolii in South Kona and involved two vehicles.
Hawaii News Now was told two trucks were flipped over following the crash. A man has died from his injuries after being pinned in the collision.
Emergency Medical Services transported a woman and a female teenager to Kona Community Hospital.
Information regarding the cause of the crash is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.