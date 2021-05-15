Man cited for illegally picking hundreds of opihi from Pupukea conservation district

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources cited a man Friday for illegally picking hundreds of opihi from the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District.
A DOCARE officer spotted Roland Ching picking opihi as he was crouching behind rocks. Upon further inspection, the officer found that Ching had 378 opihi in his possession.
Officials cited the 55-year-old, saying he violated Hawaii Administrative Rules relating to prohibited activities within the MLCD.
Ching is required to appear in Wahiawa District Court in July for arraignment.
Officials said Ching has no local address.
DOCARE initially received a report from community members who said a man was picking opihi from shoreline rocks.
DLNR asks anyone who sees suspected illegal activity in a MLCD or elsewhere on public lands under DLNR jurisdiction to immediately call the DOCARE Hotline at 808-643-DLNR.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.