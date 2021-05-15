Man arrested for allegedly attacking firefighter in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department arrested a man Friday morning for allegedly attacking a firefighter in Downtown Honolulu.
Police said the suspect, Nicholas Mansour, attacked the firefighter Wednesday while he was warning pedestrians that an engine was leaving the central station.
Sources said the 32-year-old suspect also threatened the firefighter with a knife.
After the alleged assault, Mansour fled the scene.
Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene to treat the firefighter. Details of his injuries were not provided.
Mansour is facing assault and terroristic threatening charges.
Honolulu police are investigating the case.
