Lanai arson suspect arrested for allegedly setting multiple brush fires on the island
By HNN Staff | May 15, 2021 at 12:33 PM HST - Updated May 15 at 12:33 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Lanai man was arrested Friday for six counts of third-degree arson for allegedly setting multiple brush fires on the island.

Maui police arrested 27-year-old Martin Eskaran Jr. after a brush fire was reported near Paliamano Gulch at around 11:30 a.m.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a gray truck near the vicinity when the fire first began.

Officials said the same truck was reported near the area of two brush fires that occurred on Wednesday.

Between Sept. 5 through May 12, officials said there had been a total of 14 brush fires occurring throughout rural hunting areas on the Pulama Lanai property.

Eskaran posted bail which was set at $6,000.

