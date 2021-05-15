Lanai arson suspect arrested for allegedly setting multiple brush fires on the island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Lanai man was arrested Friday for six counts of third-degree arson for allegedly setting multiple brush fires on the island.
Maui police arrested 27-year-old Martin Eskaran Jr. after a brush fire was reported near Paliamano Gulch at around 11:30 a.m.
Police said witnesses reported seeing a gray truck near the vicinity when the fire first began.
Officials said the same truck was reported near the area of two brush fires that occurred on Wednesday.
Between Sept. 5 through May 12, officials said there had been a total of 14 brush fires occurring throughout rural hunting areas on the Pulama Lanai property.
Eskaran posted bail which was set at $6,000.
