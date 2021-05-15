HPD arrests suspect in connection with setting a homeless man on fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man Friday night for second-degree attempted murder for allegedly setting a homeless man on fire in Downtown Honolulu.
The Honolulu Police Department said the 45-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to Wednesday’s attack on a homeless man, who was intentionally set on fire.
The incident happened early Wednesday, when sources said the suspect used an accelerant and blowtorch to set the victim ablaze while he was sleeping near the See Dai Doo Society Building near Downtown.
Police did not release the suspect’s identity. Charges are pending.
At last check, the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.