Hiker suffers serious injuries after falling 30 feet from Maunawilli Falls

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man suffered serious injuries Saturday after falling about 30 feet from a popular Windward Oahu hiking trail.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated and transported a 29-year-old man who fell from Maunawilli Falls.
Officials said the fall happened at around 1:30 p.m.
First responders said he suffered serious injures, but specifics were not provided.
At this time, the trail remains open.
This story will be updated.
