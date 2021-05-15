Hawaii reports an additional COVID fatality; 105 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 105 new COVID infections on Saturday and one additional fatality on Oahu, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 491.
The total number of cases Hawaii has seen since the pandemic began is now at 33,637.
Of the new cases, 79 were on Oahu, 12 on Maui, one on Kauai, three on the Big Island and four on Molokai. There were also six Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,106 cases in the last 14 days.
So far, the state said has administered 1,378,606 vaccine doses. Some 45% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,735 total cases
- 1,852 required hospitalization
- 840 cases in the last 14 days
- 379 deaths
- 2,754 total cases
- 121 required hospitalization
- 54 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 307 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 47 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 3,560 total cases
- 231 required hospitalization
- 158 cases in the last 14 days
- 54 deaths
- 112 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 43 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 6 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,126 total cases
- 10 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.