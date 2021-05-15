Hawaii reports an additional COVID fatality; 105 new infections

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | May 15, 2021 at 12:03 PM HST - Updated May 15 at 12:03 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 105 new COVID infections on Saturday and one additional fatality on Oahu, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 491.

The total number of cases Hawaii has seen since the pandemic began is now at 33,637.

Of the new cases, 79 were on Oahu, 12 on Maui, one on Kauai, three on the Big Island and four on Molokai. There were also six Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 1,106 cases in the last 14 days.

So far, the state said has administered 1,378,606 vaccine doses. Some 45% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 25,735 total cases
  • 1,852 required hospitalization
  • 840 cases in the last 14 days
  • 379 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,754 total cases
  • 121 required hospitalization
  • 54 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Kauai

  • 307 total cases
  • 9 required hospitalization
  • 47 cases in the last 14 days
  • 2 deaths

Maui

  • 3,560 total cases
  • 231 required hospitalization
  • 158 cases in the last 14 days
  • 54 deaths

Lanai

  • 112 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 1 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 43 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 6 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 1,126 total cases
  • 10 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

