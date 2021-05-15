DLNR issues $62K fine to beach rental owner for presetting chairs in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources fined a Waikiki beach rental business $62,000 Friday for commercial activities on Duke Kahanmoku Beach.
Chris Sanger, owner of Duke’s Lagoon, said it was legal for him to set up chairs and other recreational items on the beach for Ilikai visitors who rented them.
But, the DLNR said he was illegally claiming space on the beach reserved for the public and customers of the Hilton’s concession, which has a state lease.
”Mr. Sanger’s operations encroach on state land interfere with and take revenue from Hilton’s operations. Though he pays no rent, but we do,” said Duane Fisher, a Hilton beach concession operator.
Sanger and his attorney argued that the rules governing commercial beach activities and presetting chairs were unclear.
The Land Board disagreed, issuing the $62,000 fine.
Sanger said he will seek a contested hearing to appeal.
