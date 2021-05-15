‘Bows softball wrapped up 2021 season with series loss to UC Davis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team capped off their 2021 season with a three-game series against UC Davis at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium this weekend.
The Wahine would fall 2 games to 1 to loss the series, getting shut out in the Thursday afternoon opener, dropping their ninth-consecutive game of the year — pitcher Jetta Nannen would get the loss on the mound after throwing a complete game allowing five runs with 13 hits and a strikeout.
UH would get back on track to start Saturday’s doubleheader, downing the Aggies 8-2 thanks to a big couple of innings like the three-run third inning — UH’s Ashley Murphy would get the win after throwing a full game allowing eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
The Aggies would however take game three after going to extra innings thanks to Hawaii’s Nawai Kaupe and her two-run homer, but Davis would score in the ninth to take the series and end the season for both teams.
Following the series finale, the ‘Bows honored seven seniors for all that they’ve done for the Rainbow Wahine program the past four or five years.
UH finished the 2021 season at 12-19 overall and 11-13 in the Big West Conference.
