A Big Island girl gets a huge break, starring in Katy Perry’s newest music video

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A girl from Hilo got a huge feature in a new music video with pop-star Katy Perry.
Meili Aspen played a younger Perry in the new music video for “Electric,” a song that was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokemon.
In the video, Perry and Pikachu go back in time to help their younger selves work to follow their dreams.
The 15 year-old, Waiakea High School student said she spent two days filming the music video in March.
Aspen, who has been performing since she was 3 years old, said being chosen to star in the music video was actually a stroke of luck.
“My mom got a call from Oahu, from a friend, they were looking for girl with blonde hair and blue eyes from Oahu,” Aspen. “I was neither of those things, but they picked me because Katy looked at my Instagram, scrolled through and that’s how they picked me.”
After shooting the music video, Aspen also got a special gift from Perry.
“During Katy’s teenage years, her mom gave her a leopard coat. She said it brought her luck,” Aspen said.
To wish the aspiring singer luck in her future endeavors, Perry gifted Aspen a similar coat.
“This was made for me overnight for the music video, and she gave it to me and hoped it’d bring me luck like it did for her,” she said.
“Even though it’s hot in Hawaii, I still wear it sometimes.”
Aspen said she will likely wear the jacket when she heads to New York where she hopes to perform on Broadway after she graduates.
Since the premiere of the music video Friday night, the video has garnered over 7.4 million views.
