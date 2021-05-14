Hawaiian Airlines apologizes for website booking problems, long wait times

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As travelers flocked to book flights and redeem their travel miles, Hawaiian Airlines customers are facing issues with the company’s website and call center.
Over the past week, Hawaiian Airlines members said they faced difficulty logging into their accounts on digital channels and had issues getting through to an agent at the airline’s contact center.
In a letter to HawaiianMiles members, the airline apologized for the inconvenience and admitted that the issues stemmed from “an unexpectedly sharp surge in demand to book or rebook travel.”
Hawaiian Airlines said that these problems are two separate issues — one technical and one associated with staffing.
The airlines said errors on their website prompted customers to contact their call center while at the same time with people unable to get through to the call center, they were trying to access the website. This caused a cycle of backlogged calls and an inability for customers to get information online.
Hawaiian Airlines said it is working to fix these problems, but said it would not be fixed overnight.
Officials said to combat these issues, the airline’s technology team is working on fixing their website performance while new agents are being trained and more staff is being added to their call center.
The company did not provide a timeline as to when these problems would be fixed.
